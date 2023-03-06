Blackpink: Jisoo's Debut Solo Album's Release Date Out With An Intriguing Poster, Details Inside

Good news for BLACKPINK fans as band member Jisoo will be dropping her solo album soon. Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 in January this year that she is prepping to make her solo debut. The band shared a poster from their official Twitter handle and revealed that the solo will be released on March 31st this year. However, they did not reveal any further detail. The poster is a photo of a lush green field with mountains in the background. Only a red cloth is spread out on the ground which seems to be covering something or someone.

Take a look:

Besides Jisoo, the globally popular band BLACKPINK also consists of Lisa, Rose and Jennie. Jisoo is the last member to start her solo singing career. Last year, she made her acting debut with the K-drama Snowdrop, opposite Jung Hae In.

Earlier this year on her birthday, the K-pop idol surprised her fans by opening her YouTube channel. As soon as the clock struck 12 (KST) on her birthday on January 3, the idol uploaded her first video on her new YouTube channel. She took Blinks on a tour of London, giving them a glimpse of what she does pre and post-concert.

Meanwhile, Jisoo flew to Paris recently to attend the luxury brand Dior’s autumn/winter 2023 collection showcase at the fashion week. Jisoo has been a front-row fixture at their shows since her appointment as the brand ambassador of Dior. Other stars that were seen in the front row of the show, flaunting Dior looks, were Gal Gadot and Alexandra Daddario. She also made history recently by becoming Vogue France’s first-ever K-pop cover star for its March 2023 issue.

