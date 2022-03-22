BLACKPINK: Jisoo's Fan Threatens to Shave Eyebrows if She Doesn't Reply, Singer Has Hilarious Comeback

Ceratin fans can go to a severe extent to get a response from their favourite celebrities and Blackpink’s Jisoo’s fan just proved our point. The Snowdrop actress had an interaction session with fans on Weverse, where she replied to various questions of BLINKs. One of those fans, who was waiting eagerly to get a reply from the idol wrote in Korean, “If you don’t reply I’m gonna shave my eyebrows! Please reply." Jisoo, however, had a hilarious reply to it. She said that she would like to see the fan shave their eyebrows but she will reply anyway.

Advertisement

A couple of days back, one BTS fan had a similar threat as well that was directed towards Kim Namjoon. And he, too, had a similar reply. When the ARMY wrote, “Namjoon oppa if you don’t reply I’ll shave my head," he replied, “I request for proof."

No wonder it is a hard time for Namjoon and Jisoo bias.

There were some other interesting questions as well. One fan asked, “Have you talked to your members recently?"

The singer replied, “We talk everyday hahahaha" Apart from Jisoo, Blackpink consists of Lisa, Jennie and Rose.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jisoo recently made her acting debut with Snowdrop. Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, the series sees Jisoo playing the role of a student who falls for a North Korean spy played by Jung Hae-in. The show has completed its run in South Korea. Although popular, the show had its share of controversies as well. The show was accused of distorting the history of Korea’s student protest in the year 1987. It is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.