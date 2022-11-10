BLACKPINK: Post Hamilton Performance, Jisoo Shares Snaps With Her ‘Mandu’ Jennie, Melting BLINKs’ Hearts

The Born Pink World Tour has finished its second leg in Hamilton, Canada and Blackpink singer Jisoo gave Blinks a major squeal moment with her snaps with Jennie Kim. The lead vocalist took to Instagram to share the latest set of pics. She captioned the post, “With my mandu” and melted Blinks’ hearts. ‘Mandu’ are dumplings in Korean cuisine and is the nickname Blinks affectionately call the rapper and vocalist of the group.

Jennie earned the nickname for her adorable cheeks. The snaps showed the two members chilling after the Hamilton concert. Jisoo can be seen pinching Jennie’s cheek in one picture while in others, the two pose together, looking slightly exhausted. Check out the snaps here:

Blinks filled the comment section with love for their favorite K-pop idols. They were elated to see the two together and smiling. Some even took over the comments section, calling the members’ popular ship name ‘Jensoo’. One Instagram user commented, “The caption! They’re so sweet… I physically, mentally, and emotionally can’t handle them! My Jensoo heart!” Another Blink wrote, “Jisoo and her obsession with Jennie’s cheeks.”

Blackpink made their long-awaited comeback in September this year, with their second studio album Born Pink. This is the group's first full-length record since The Album, which was released in 2020. The Born Pink World Tour began on October 15 from Seoul, South Korea and will end on June 21 next year in Auckland, New Zealand. It has a total of 45 shows - 16 in Asia, 14 in North America, 10 in Europe, and 5 in Oceania.

However, all is not going well for the popular K-pop group. They have been receiving criticism for the frequent mistakes they are making during their performances. Several clips have been making rounds on social media showing the mistakes Blackpink has been making on stage. Meanwhile, many Blinks have come to the group’s defense, saying that they should not be judged for a few errors.

