BLACKPINK Shooting For New Music Video With Highest Production Budget, Says YG Entertainment

Global sensation BLACKPINK will soon be releasing the music video for their song from the upcoming album. The South Korean girl band comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé will be coming out with the music video that boasts of the large production.

According to Korean Joongang Daily, YG Entertainment said in a statement that the agency's largest ever production budget was applied to the music video. The South Korean entertainment industry also mentioned in its recent statement that the whole process of the girl group's comeback is moving smoothly under a detailed plan.

It should be noted that the four-member girl group will also be releasing the music video for the song Ready To Love soon. The teaser for the music video was shared on Instagram. After performing the unreleased track during “The Virtual,” PUBG Mobile’s first-ever in-game concert, the band announced on Sunday that a visual for the song is scheduled to drop on Friday at 12 a.m. ET/1 p.m. KST.

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment released a statement that announced the quartet is in the “final stages of recording a new album.” The statement had also mentioned that BLACKPINK’s new music will arrive in August along with “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

The news has certainly left the Blinks, aka BLACKPINK fans, rejoiced. Reacting to the news one of the fans tweeted, “YG deprived us with BLACKPINK music. So, they should give it all.” BLACKPINK's last album came out in 2020. Last year, the members were busy pursuing their individual careers, while Jisoo starred in Korean drama Snowdrop, Jennie also shot for Sam Levinson’s upcoming HBO Max drama The Idol. Lisa released her solo album and Rosé also released their individual music projects last year.

