BLACKPINK's Jennie Appears In Bold The Idol Teaser, Shares Sauna Room With Lily-Rose Depp

Touted as ‘the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood’, The Idol is an upcoming series by HBO, co-created by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd. The makers of the series launched the first teaser around a month ago and it has caused much excitement among fans who are looking forward to the movie. Now that the second teaser of the series is out, it is creating a buzz online for the new additions in the new teaser.

The new teaser gives BLACKPINK member Jennie a lot more screen time than the first teaser did. The K-pop idol turned actress was seen sharing scenes with Lily-Rose Depp. While the scene in which they chat in the sauna room has already gone viral, there are also glimpses of them partying together.

Advertisement

The teaser also confirmed a few more actors will be appearing in the series. The teaser was shared by The Weeknd on his Instagram account with much excitement. It was also released on YouTube.

Check out the second teaser here:

The first-ever season of the American drama TV series talks about the secrets of the Hollywood music industry, and explores the complicated relationship between a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, with a rising pop idol. The new teaser features Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. Jennie from the famous South Korean girl gang BLACKPINK makes an appearance after there were rumours about her joining the cast, and she does that with aplomb.

Advertisement

The Idol also marks the final appearance of the late Anne Heche, who passed away shortly after the series wrapped up shooting. The release date of the HBO series has not been disclosed yet.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here