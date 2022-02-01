BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in Leave Love-Filled Messages for Each Other as Their K-Drama Snowdrop Ends

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s K-drama Snowdrop came to an end after a successful run and to make the day memorable, the cast members shared a video of them bidding farewell. Hae-in, who plays Jisoo’s love interest in the show, started by saying that he is having complex feelings as the show is about to end. “Usually when a drama ends, you feel relieved, but how do I put it? It’s bittersweet," he said. He also added that the BlackPink member has bright and positive energy and understood the director’s directions very well.

Earlier, rumours of the two dating each other had surfaced as they have become close friends. He ended his farewell note by thanking Jisoo’s character, Young Ro, and saying that he won’t be able to forget her. “Jisoo is the best!" he exclaimed.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Jisoo returned the compliments by saying that Hae-in worked hard to lead her because it was her first time playing a lead character. She thanked him and said that she was able to gain the strength to film this because of him.

Snowdrop is a historical drama in which Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho, while Jisoo essays the role of Young-Ro. The love story between them unfolds in the backdrop of political unrest. Jisoo and Jung have bonded pretty well while working together. Speaking in an interview recently, the 25-year-old actor said, “While we were filming, I think I stuck to Jisoo the most. I think we got pretty close while acting together."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.