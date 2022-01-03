BLACKPINK's Jisoo Celebrates 27th Birthday, Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures on Instagram

Jisoo, member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, turned 27 on Monday. The singer expressed her gratitude to fans through an Instagram post earlier today. Jisoo shared a series of pictures of herself as she turned 27 and thanked BLACKPINK fans, better known as Blinks. The first picture in the Instagram post showed Jisoo holding a faux cake and knife. This was followed by an adorable picture of the actress from when she was just an infant. The Instagram post concluded with another picture from Jisoo’s childhood where she was seen with two pigtails, wearing a silver jacket.

Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Jisoo added in the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks. Love you guys. Here’s baby Jisoo."

Commenting on Jisoo’s post, Jam from Thai band Piglet and Twins wrote, “Happy birthday Jisoo. Thank you for being ‘you’. I will always support you in every way." Several fans of the singer also sent in their birthday wishes for the singer who is currently seen in Korean drama Snowdrop opposite actor Jung Hae-in. One of the ardent fans of the singer wrote, “Happy birthday to someone who’s twice as sweet as any birthday cake. I love you." Another fan commented, “Happy birthday Jisoo. Thanks for being with the blinks at all times, we are proud of your Snowdrop performance and look forward to your solo debut, enjoy your day."

Jisoo’s bandmates from BLACKPINK also sent in their wishes through social media. Rapper and BLACKPINK member Lisa shared a picture with Jisoo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “HBD Jisoo. I love you." Meanwhile, Rose and Jennie shared a birthday post on Instagram Stories where they wished Jisoo.

Jisoo reciprocated her love for her fellow BLACKPINK members via Instagram Storiesas she thanked them for wishing her a happy birthday.

