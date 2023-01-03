Home » News » Movies » Blackpink's Jisoo Teases New Tattoo Ahead of Birthday, Opens YouTube Channel

Blackpink's Jisoo Teases New Tattoo Ahead of Birthday, Opens YouTube Channel

If Jisoo's tattoo is indeed real, it makes her the first Blackpink member to get inked. It has just added to the excitement of fans on her birthday.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 12:36 IST

Seoul

A video seeming to reveal Blackpink member Jisoo's new tattoo has surfaced online.
A video seeming to reveal Blackpink member Jisoo's new tattoo has surfaced online.

Fans of the popular K-pop girl group, Blackpink, are celebrating one of the members getting inked. The lead vocalist, Kim Jisoo, popularly known as Jisoo, has sent the internet into a frenzy after fans spotted a heart-shaped tattoo on her body. The group is currently on their Born Pink World Tour and a Blink captured a snap and a clip of Jisoo’s tattoo right above her ribs.

This has left the fans surprised, especially because South Korea still has a conservative opinion about getting inked. On top of that, if that is indeed a real tattoo, it makes the oldest member the first in the group to have one. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Whether the tattoo is a permanent one or real or not is yet to be confirmed, but the Blinks are having a meltdown because Jisoo is known to have a “Princess” image. She was the last member they expected to get inked. Some Blinks were still in disbelief. One Twitter user wrote, “Maybe some kinda birthmark or something like that? Or maybe Jisoo got a tattoo.” They also shared a snap of Jisoo in the same outfit but in a different pose. Her alleged tattoo was still peeking out from over the edge of her top.

RELATED NEWS

“A tatted Jisoo is something I’m not ready for,” wrote another Blink.

Advertisement

A tweet read, “Watch everyone ask for her to show her tattoo on her birthday.”

This is not the only thing that is breaking the internet this year. Jisoo has also opened her own YouTube channel. As soon as the clock struck 12 (KST) on her birthday on January 3, the idol uploaded her first video on her new YouTube channel. She took Blinks on a tour of London, giving them a glimpse of what she does pre and post-concert.

If the year was not already exciting enough for the fans, they are asked to prepare themselves for the moment everyone has been waiting for: Jisoo’s solo debut. YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 that she is prepping to make her solo debut this year, reported Naver. This will make her the final member to have a solo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 03, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 12:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Turns Up The Heat In Black Dress With Plunging Neckline As She Parties In Dubai With Friends, See Inside Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Oozes Oomph In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks