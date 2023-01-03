Blackpink's Jisoo Teases New Tattoo Ahead of Birthday, Opens YouTube Channel

Fans of the popular K-pop girl group, Blackpink, are celebrating one of the members getting inked. The lead vocalist, Kim Jisoo, popularly known as Jisoo, has sent the internet into a frenzy after fans spotted a heart-shaped tattoo on her body. The group is currently on their Born Pink World Tour and a Blink captured a snap and a clip of Jisoo’s tattoo right above her ribs.

This has left the fans surprised, especially because South Korea still has a conservative opinion about getting inked. On top of that, if that is indeed a real tattoo, it makes the oldest member the first in the group to have one. Check it out here:

Whether the tattoo is a permanent one or real or not is yet to be confirmed, but the Blinks are having a meltdown because Jisoo is known to have a “Princess” image. She was the last member they expected to get inked. Some Blinks were still in disbelief. One Twitter user wrote, “Maybe some kinda birthmark or something like that? Or maybe Jisoo got a tattoo.” They also shared a snap of Jisoo in the same outfit but in a different pose. Her alleged tattoo was still peeking out from over the edge of her top.

“A tatted Jisoo is something I’m not ready for,” wrote another Blink.

A tweet read, “Watch everyone ask for her to show her tattoo on her birthday.”

This is not the only thing that is breaking the internet this year. Jisoo has also opened her own YouTube channel. As soon as the clock struck 12 (KST) on her birthday on January 3, the idol uploaded her first video on her new YouTube channel. She took Blinks on a tour of London, giving them a glimpse of what she does pre and post-concert.

If the year was not already exciting enough for the fans, they are asked to prepare themselves for the moment everyone has been waiting for: Jisoo’s solo debut. YG Entertainment confirmed just hours before the idol turned 28 that she is prepping to make her solo debut this year, reported Naver. This will make her the final member to have a solo.

