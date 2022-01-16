BLACKPINK's Lisa Grabs Top Spot Of Individual Girl Group Brand Value Rankings For January; Jennie Comes Third

BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie have ranked first and third, respectively, in the brand value rankings of individual girl group members. The list is curated by Korean Business Research Institute on a monthly basis. These rankings are determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes.
According to Soompi, 579 girl group members were analyzed this month using big data collected from December 16, 2021, to January 16, 2022. As a result, BLACKPINK’s Lisa topped the list with a brand reputation index of 3,828,941. Her score increased by 91.17 percent since December. Her high-ranking phrases included “LALISA," “MONEY," and “solo song," according to her keyword analysis. The highest-ranking related terms were “surpass," “beautiful," and “lovely."
Her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie stood at the third spot of the brand value rankings list for individual girl group members. Her brand reputation index stood at 3,397,512, witnessing a rise of 28.55 percent in her score since December. Meanwhile, aespa’s Winter stood in between the members, at the second spot, with a brand reputation index of 3,492,009. She noted a rise of 52.43 percent in her score. Winter’s fellow aespa member Karina ranked fourth while Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon wrapped up the top five spot.
Check out the top 30 individual girl group members below:
1. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
2. aespa’s Winter
3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
4. aespa’s Karina
5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
6. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
7. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
8. Red Velvet’s Joy
9. aespa’s Giselle
10. Apink’s Son Naeun
11. aespa’s Ningning
12. Red Velvet’s Irene
13. Red Velvet’s Wendy
14. IVE’s Leeseo
15. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri
16. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
17. Girl’s Day’s Hyeri
18. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
19. DIA’s Somyi
20. MAMAMOO’s Wheein
21. Oh My Girl’s Arin
22. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
23. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
24. EXID’s Hani
25. TWICE’s Mina
26. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung
27. Red Velvet’s Yeri
28. CLC’s and Kep1er’s Choi Yu Jin
29. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
30. MOMOLAND’s JooE
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.