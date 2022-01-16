BLACKPINK's Lisa Grabs Top Spot Of Individual Girl Group Brand Value Rankings For January; Jennie Comes Third

BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie have ranked first and third, respectively, in the brand value rankings of individual girl group members. The list is curated by Korean Business Research Institute on a monthly basis. These rankings are determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes.

According to Soompi, 579 girl group members were analyzed this month using big data collected from December 16, 2021, to January 16, 2022. As a result, BLACKPINK’s Lisa topped the list with a brand reputation index of 3,828,941. Her score increased by 91.17 percent since December. Her high-ranking phrases included “LALISA," “MONEY," and “solo song," according to her keyword analysis. The highest-ranking related terms were “surpass," “beautiful," and “lovely."

Her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie stood at the third spot of the brand value rankings list for individual girl group members. Her brand reputation index stood at 3,397,512, witnessing a rise of 28.55 percent in her score since December. Meanwhile, aespa’s Winter stood in between the members, at the second spot, with a brand reputation index of 3,492,009. She noted a rise of 52.43 percent in her score. Winter’s fellow aespa member Karina ranked fourth while Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon wrapped up the top five spot.

Check out the top 30 individual girl group members below:

1. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

2. aespa’s Winter

3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

4. aespa’s Karina

5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

6. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

7. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

8. Red Velvet’s Joy

9. aespa’s Giselle

10. Apink’s Son Naeun

11. aespa’s Ningning

12. Red Velvet’s Irene

13. Red Velvet’s Wendy

14. IVE’s Leeseo

15. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri

16. Red Velvet’s Seulgi

17. Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

18. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon

19. DIA’s Somyi

20. MAMAMOO’s Wheein

21. Oh My Girl’s Arin

22. TWICE’s Jeongyeon

23. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

24. EXID’s Hani

25. TWICE’s Mina

26. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

27. Red Velvet’s Yeri

28. CLC’s and Kep1er’s Choi Yu Jin

29. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

30. MOMOLAND’s JooE

