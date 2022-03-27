BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted Hanging Out With Actor Austin Butler, BLINK Calls It the 'Most Random Thing'

Blackpink’s maknae Lisa, on March 25 was clicked hanging out with actor Austin Butler CELINE’s director of couture and events Peter Utz in Paris. As soon as the picture went viral, the band’s fans, BLINKs, took to social media to comment that this is the most random thing they have witnessed this year. The trio was seen walking in the streets of Paris. The singer was wearing an oversized shirt which she paired with baggy jeans.

She was busy eating her sandwich, which also made fans joke that Lisa is more interested in her food than she is in the actor. One fan wrote on Twitter, “why is lisa with austin butler 😂😂😂", while another wrote, “Lisa hanging out with Austin Butler has got to be the most random thing I’ve seen this year."

Advertisement

Another fan joked, “Lisa looking at her sandwich like the most beautiful thing she has ever seen and Austin Butler wondering why she is more interested in a sandwich than him. I love women."

Take a look at their reactions:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol is celebrating her 25th birthday today. Her bandmate Jisoo wished her by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

Advertisement

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea, a member of the popular girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment. The group consists of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. In August 2016, she debuted as one of four members of Blackpink. The group debuted with the single album Square One with lead singles Whistle" and “Boombayah".

Lisa released her first solo album ‘LaLisa’ this year with ‘Money’ coming out on September 10. After 65 days of its launch, the song garnered over 200 million streams making it the fastest song by a female K-pop artist to set this record. It is not just the streaming records set by Lisa, the singer also made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice this year.

Her debut single ‘LaLisa’ opened at No. 84 on Billboard Hot 100 marking a career highlight for Lisa. Her second win on the tally came with ‘Money’ which debuted at No. 90 in the first week of November.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler will be seen in the biopic of singer Elvis Presley, where he will play the titular character.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.