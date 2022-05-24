Blackpink's New Album to Drop This Year; Lisa Reveals She Nearly Quit Music

South Korean girl group Blackpink has created history by gracing the cover of the American music magazine Rolling Stone. This is the first time since 2001 that a girl group has made it to the cover of the publication, the first two being Destiny’s Child and Spice Girls. Standing tall for the cover of the June issue of Rolling Stone are the four members of Blackpink: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

The four members opened up about how they make music, deal with the demands of stardom, became family, and their struggling days as a trainee at YG Entertainment. During their days as a trainee, the girl group had to undergo a rigorous system at YG that included them getting tested every single month. Lisa revealed that she used to consider quitting the music business altogether before the girl group found success. The Money singer added, thinking back to that time in their lives, “Like, when? Do we have to get tested every single month? I’d call my mom (in Thailand), wanting to quit, and she’d tell me to hang on just another year, just hang on."

Advertisement

Sharing her memories from the days as a trainee Rose told Rolling Stone, “If I was going through a hard time, I’d go to the bathroom, sob my heart out, then on to the next thing." She said that she was on autopilot mode or something. However, Rosé added that if one were to ask her to do that again, she could never.

The girl group debuted in 2016 and went on to deliver hit singles like Boombayah, Whistle, and Playing With Fire. In 2020, the band released their first album which included collaboration with American pop stars like Cardi B, and Selena Gomez. BlackPink has also collaborated with Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

The band promises to come up with their next album sometime in 2022. The untitled record will be the group’s first project since their debut LP The Album, which dropped in October 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.