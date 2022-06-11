BLACKPINK's Rose Meets Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, Ayaka Miyoshi At London Event, See Pics

After BLACKPINK member Lisa was seen hanging out with Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway, Rose was clicked with actress Camila Queiroz and Gal Gadot at an event. The K-pop idol was attending the Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the jeweller’s Vision & Virtuosity launch party in London. For the occasion, Rose was seen dressed in a white cutout dress. She was also clicked with Japanese actress Ayaka Miyoshi of Alice in Borderland fame. Gal Gadot, too, met Rose and took to Instagram to share a photo with her:

Take a look at the pictures of the BLACKPINK star from the event:

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK’s Lisa had met Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari’s Eden The Garden of Wonders press event in Paris, France.

Anne and Lisa coordinated their neon yellow ensembles with the ‘Armageddon Time’ actress in Valentino and the K-pop star in Pinkong. Anne opted for neon yellow shorts and a button-up shirt-cape teamed with an opulent crystal necklace. She accessorised her look further with chunky bangles and rings. Lisa, 25, looked stunning in a skin-tight co-ord featuring a bandeau top and maxi skirt. Lisa flaunted her toned midriff in the outfit, which she paired with emerald green jewellery.

MEanwhile, the girl group debuted in 2016 and went on to deliver hit singles like Boombayah, Whistle, and Playing With Fire. In 2020, the band released their first album which included collaboration with American pop stars like Cardi B, and Selena Gomez. BlackPink has also collaborated with Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

The band promises to come up with their next album sometime in 2022. The untitled record will be the group’s first project since their debut LP The Album, which dropped in October 2020.

