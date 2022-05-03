Blake Lively's Gown Dramatically Transforms on Met Gala Red Carpet; Ryan Reynolds, Fans Are Stunned

Blake Lively showed up to the Met Gala 2022 in a shimmering Versace gown that dramatically transformed as she walked the red carpet along with her husband Ryan Reynolds at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Lively and Reynolds were co-hosts of the event, and while Reynolds opted for a more classic tuxedo by Ralph Lauren for the theme ‘Gilded Glamour and White Tie,’ Lively looked absolutely stunning in a custom Versace dress inspired by Art Deco design and the details of some of New York’s most famous landmarks.

A video of Lively’s gown’s transformanion has gone viral on social media. It started as a big pouf-y pink metallic gown before three tuxedoed men unfolded her train, revealing an even bigger turquoise train featuring tiny little sparkles.

Needless to say, fans were super impressed by Lively’s outfit, with a section of the internet even dubbing her the “queen" of fashion’s biggest night. “The queen of the Met," one user wrote. “Blake Lively never disappoints," wrote another user. “Blake slays year after year," commented a third user.

“I’ve patinated," Lively told LaLa Anthony during Vogue’s live stream. “This dress is an homage to New York City and so many of the classic, iconic buildings." She showed off some of the dress’s subtle references: “This is detailing from the Empire State Building, some of the draping from the Statue of Liberty…(and) the constellation from Grand Central Station."

Lively kicked off the fashion festivities on Sunday night, attending Anna Wintour’s exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.

