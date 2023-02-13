The cutest Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become parents for the fourth time. The Gossip Girl fame hinted about the same on her latest Instagram post that she had actually welcomed her fourth kid since the pictures she shared of herself, her husband and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, at home has no sign of baby bump, something that was prominently visible on a red carpet in a gold Maison Valentino dress.

On Monday, the Age of Adaline star shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram timeline from a Superbowl get-together. It had snaps with Ryan Reynolds who was dressed up in a light blue printed shirt and a woolen cap. The Deadpool actor posed with his wife who was in a black coloured tank top and blue denim jeans. But her baby bump was nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, the rest of the pictures consisted of various delicious looking good items ranging from cheese-crusted pizzas, lasagna, pudding and more. The caption read, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy."

Her fans were quick to take note of the non-existent baby bump as they bombarded the comment section with reactions. One of them wrote, “She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this!!" Another one commented, “The baby is here(with heart eye emojis)". Someone else said, “I mean, jealous you fit into jeans. My last baby is 96 months old and I am still wearing leggings!" A fan stated, “Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private(as you can). Bravo!" One of them wrote, “It’s legit none of y’all business when she had her baby!"

Earlier while announcing her pregnancy in September 2022, she had posted a slideshow of her pregnancy progress via Instagram. She had penned the caption, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds already have three daughters: James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 2, with their youngest, Betty, arriving only in October of 2019. The couple are rarely seen in public with the three daughters that they have had so far, with Lively urging that paparazzi should ‘stop the scary exploitation of celebrity children’ after she was ambushed on the street by flashing bulbs while with her kids.

