Blast From The Past! Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Allu Sirish Look Unrecognisable In This Rare Photo

Allu Arjun is one of the much-loved actors in the industry. The Pushpa star who is quite active on social media, keeps his fans hooked as he often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life. The Ala Vaikunthapuramulo star keeps his followers on social media entertained. Today, we look back at a rarr throwback pic which the star shared on social media. The snap was taken when the star and his cousins went to the airport to receive his grandfather and iconic comedy actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

The photo that Allu Arjun shared in November 2019, sees him from his childhood days. Allu Arjun along with Allu Sirish, Allu Bobby, Ram Charan and his other cousins have surrounded their grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah and grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam in the photo taken at the entrance of the airport.

Taking to the captions, Allu Arjun wrote, “We all went to the airport to receive my grand father when he was honoured with Padma Shri . From Palakol to Padma Shri… what a journey ! #alluramalingaiah #padmashri #memories."

Check the photo here:

Allu Ramalingaiah is known for his memorable roles in classics like Mayabazar, Missamma, Muthyala Muggu and Sankarabharanam to name a few. He was also a freedom fighter. In 1990, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for his contribution to Telugu cinema as a comedy actor.

Allu Arjun fans have been waiting with bated breaths for updates on the sequel to his hit franchise Pushpa 2. The film titled Pushpa: The Rise is on in full swing. The film, which is among the most highly anticipated sequels now, had previously announced that filming has begun and on Monday, the makers released the first picture from the sets of the movie. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the official handle of the film shared a behind-the-scene picture of what appears to be a poster shoot.

Check the pic here:

Although Allu Arjun was not seen in the frame, director Sukumar was seen seated with the crew members and directing the shoot. Sharing the picture, the movie’s handle wrote, “Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ❤ Icon star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best."

The Son of Sathamurthy star was last seen in Sukumar’s film Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. At Filmfare South 2022, the cast received several awards, including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Film. The film’s creators have already begun pre-production on its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which will depict the continuation of the first part.

