Blast From the Past on Shark Tank: Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal Pitches His Idea

Shark Tank India is a show packed with great ideas and more excellent pitches garnished with the varied reactions from the sharks on those pitches. As the show headed towards its finale, the audience got to witness a pitch that can be rightly termed as a ‘blast from the past.’

Being delivered in 2010, the pitch was from none other than the founder of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal. Peyush appeared on the show as a guest shark for its final episode, which aired on February 4. As the gates to the stage opened up, Peyush emerged from behind and told the sharks to imagine that it is the year 2010.

This is followed by the much-awaited pitch that Peyush laid in front of the sharks and asked for Rs.1 crore for 1 per cent equity in the business. This was when the ‘varied’ reactions from the sharks kicked in. But this time, they were laced with sarcasm and humour. The first shark in line was SUGAR cosmetics CEO and co-founder Vineeta Singh, who said the logo was very “basic.”

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover could apparently smell deception as he said, “Aap humaari aankhin mein dhool jhonk rahe ho (you are deceiving us).” Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com, came forth with a tangy and grilling counterargument for Grover. Mittal said, “Arre lekin tum ho kaun poochne waale? It is 2010. Kaun hai Ashneer? (Who are you to ask? It is 2010. Who is Ashneer?),” citing the fact that Ashneer’s creation did not exist before 2018.

Take a look at the promo of the episode here:

Shark Tank India aired for the first time on December 20, 2021. The show gained immense popularity as saw some of the best entrepreneurs with the unique idea getting the boost that they sought by coming on the show.

