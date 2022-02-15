'Forever Grateful for You': Hruta Durgule's Romantic Post on Valentine's Day

Popular Marathi television actor Hruta Durgule, who recently got engaged to Prateek Shah, has expressed love for her would-be husband in an Instagram post on Valentine’s day. Sharing a romantic picture with Prateek, Hruta wrote, “Love comes like lightning and disappears the same way. If you are lucky, it strikes you right. If not, you’ll spend your life yearning for a man you can’t have - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni!"

After this quote, addressing Prateek, Hruta further wrote, “So lucky and blessed it struck right. Forever grateful for YOU. Mine". Posted on Monday, the picture has received more than one lakh likes and several comments.

One of the users wrote, “Love you Forever", another one said, “So nice… Cutest one.". A third user commented, “Happy valentines day…! Love birds" and a fourth user said, “Hruteek Will Always Be Special".

Prateek is a popular TV director, who has helmed several popular Hindi shows, including Teri Meri Ik Jinddi, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Deewana Tha and more.

Just like all the other people, Hruta has made the most of this special day by writing a beautiful post for the love of her life. The actor made her television debut with Dhruva and her big-screen debut with Marathi film Ananya. Hruta gained popularity with her role of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu.

