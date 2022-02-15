Home » News » Movies » 'Forever Grateful for You': Hruta Durgule's Romantic Post on Valentine's Day

'Forever Grateful for You': Hruta Durgule's Romantic Post on Valentine's Day

Sharing a romantic picture with Prateek, Hruta wrote, "Love comes like lightning and disappears the same way.
Sharing a romantic picture with Prateek, Hruta wrote, "Love comes like lightning and disappears the same way.

Hruta had confirmed her relationship by sharing a picture on social media a few days before her engagement.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 15, 2022, 19:01 IST

Popular Marathi television actor Hruta Durgule, who recently got engaged to Prateek Shah, has expressed love for her would-be husband in an Instagram post on Valentine’s day. Sharing a romantic picture with Prateek, Hruta wrote, “Love comes like lightning and disappears the same way. If you are lucky, it strikes you right. If not, you’ll spend your life yearning for a man you can’t have - Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni!"

Advertisement

After this quote, addressing Prateek, Hruta further wrote, “So lucky and blessed it struck right. Forever grateful for YOU. Mine". Posted on Monday, the picture has received more than one lakh likes and several comments.

One of the users wrote, “Love you Forever", another one said, “So nice… Cutest one.". A third user commented, “Happy valentines day…! Love birds" and a fourth user said, “Hruteek Will Always Be Special".

Prateek is a popular TV director, who has helmed several popular Hindi shows, including Teri Meri Ik Jinddi, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ek Deewana Tha and more.

Just like all the other people, Hruta has made the most of this special day by writing a beautiful post for the love of her life. The actor made her television debut with Dhruva and her big-screen debut with Marathi film Ananya. Hruta gained popularity with her role of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

  • Tags:
first published: February 15, 2022, 18:13 IST