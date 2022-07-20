Blue Dragon Series Awards Winners: DP Wins Best Drama, EXO Member Kai Takes Home Best Rookie Entertainer

The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on Tuesday in Incheon’s Paradise City in South Korea and D.P. along with Squid Game emerged as the big winners of the night. D.P., starring Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Seok-koo, took home the award for Best Drama while Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae won the Best Actor award.

Squid Game and D.P. also took home Best Rookie Actress and Rookie Actor respectively. Goo Kyo-hwan was awarded Best Rockie Actor for D.P. while Jung Ho-yeon whereas Jung Ho-yeon won for Squid Game. On the other hand, Kim Go-eun won the award for Best Actress for her role in Yumi’s Cells. Meanwhile, EXO member Kai won Best Rookie Male Entertainer.

Check out the complete winners’ list here:

Best Drama: D.P.

Best Actor: Lee Jung Jae — Squid Game

Best Actress: Kim Go Eun — Yumi’s Cells

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Hak Joo — Political Fever

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin Rok — Hellbound

Best Rookie Actor: Goo Kyo Hwan — D.P.

Best Rookie Actress: Jung Ho Yeon — Squid Game

Best Male Entertainer: Kang Ho Dong — New Journey to the West Special: Spring Camp

Best Female Entertainer: Celeb Five [Song Eun Yi, Ahn Young Mi, Shin Bong Sun, and Kim Shin Young] (“Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain")

Best Rookie Male Entertainer: EXO’s Kai — New World

Best Rookie Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun Young — SNL Korea

TIRTIR Popularity Award: Jung Hae In, Han Hyo Joo, Kang Daniel, Lee Yong Jin, DKZ’s Jaechan, Park Seoham

Best Variety Program: Transit Love

The Blue Dragon Series Awards was hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo. Several stars made their way to the awards show. Ahn Bo-hyun, Im Siwan, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, AOA’s Seolhyun, Girl’s Day’s Yura, Jung Hae-in, Lee Do-hyun, Kang Daniel, Noh Jung-ui and Yoo Jae-suk were among those in the guest list.

