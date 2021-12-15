BMC Seals Sanjay Kapoor's Apartment After Maheep Kapoor Tests Covid Positive; Karan Johar's Mom, 40 Others Tested

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed Sanjay Kapoor’s Juhu building and declared it as a containment zone after the actor’s wife Maheep Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, everyone who has come in contact with Sanjay and Maheep is being traced and tested. Their RTPCR reports are awaited. Prior to this, BMC had sealed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s respective buildings after they had tested positive. Their close friend Seema Khan, too, contracted the virus. This comes days after Kareena attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence to celebrate the 20 years of their iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Meanwhile, Karan’s Covid result has come out negative, according to BMC sources but RT PCR testing is going on in his building. The filmmaker’s mother Hiroo Johar, along with 40 others in his building were tested for the virus. 10 of Karan’s staff members too underwent the test.

As per the Mumbai civic body’s protocols, Kareena, Maheep and Seema have been home quarantined. The attendees of Karan’s party have also been accused of violating the Covid-19 guidelines by being part of the party amidst the ongoing Omicron threat.

Talking to ETimes, Kareena’s father and actor Randhir Kapoor said Kareena decided to go for the test after having mild fever and body ache. He confirmed that she was otherwise doing fine with doctors looking after her. He also said that he volunteered to take care of her kids Taimur and Jeh during her quarantine period, but Kareena insisted on keeping them by her side.

