BMW 5 Series to Mercedes GLC Class, Luxury Cars Owned By Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, who had no connection whatsoever with the film industry, has today become one of the most marketable names in Tollywood. After working a decade in Tollywood, Deverakonda has successfully established himself in the Telugu film industry alongside top actors like Naga ­Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others.

Deverakonda recently made his Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday and is enjoying all the love and attention that fans have to offer. The actor charged a whopping Rs 35 crore for his role in the film, says a report by India Today.

He is the brand ambassador of global brands like Myntra, Prime Volleyball, and Thumbs Up. Apart from brand endorsement and film, the actor’s own production house, King of the Hill Entertainment, and his fashion brand Rowdy Wear contribute to his towering net worth.

Today, leading a dreamy luxurious life, the actor, along with his family, resides in the posh Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad. His home is said to be worth Rs 15 crore.

Deverakonda is fond of luxury cars. Let’s take a look at the actor’s collection of expensive rides:

BMW 5 series

Among many luxury cars which Deverakonda drives, one is the BMW 5 series, which starts at 77.51 lakh and goes up to Rs 90.96 lakh.

Mercedes Benz GLC Class

Another car owned by Deverakonda is the Mercedes Benz GLC Class. The five-seater luxury car comes in two versions, one is the petrol-powered 200 Progressive, which costs Rs 73.33 lakh, while the diesel-powered costs Rs 81.77 lakh

Ford Mustang GT

The sports car was one of the earliest swanky drives purchased by the actor. As now the car has been discontinued, its last recorded price in India was Rs 93.52 lakh.

Apart from these, the actor in his car collection also has Land Rover Range Rover, which starts at Rs 2.83 crore and goes up to Rs 4.16 crore, and Volvo XC 90 ranging from Rs 1.13 crore to Rs 1.16 crore.

