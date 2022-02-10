Bob Saget 'Accidentally Hit the Back of His Head', Reveals Family One Month After Comedian's Demise

A month after legendary comedian Bob Saget passed away, his family members revealed that he died of head trauma. He was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel at the age of 65. The Full House star’s family disclosed the cause of death in a statement to Variety, writing: “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The statement continues: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Following his death, last month, several Indian and international stars paid their tributes. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and said that his death marked the end of an era. Bob’s Full House co-star John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, took to Twitter and remembered him. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he tweeted. Dave Coulier, who played Joey on the show, tweeted, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando had issued a statement confirming the death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his hotel room.

