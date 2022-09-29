Bobby Darling Is 'Disappointed' As She Fails to Make It to Bigg Boss 16 Despite Best Efforts

Season 16 of one of the biggest reality shows, Bigg Boss, is soon going to air on Colors TV. This time again, the show will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Every year, well-known faces are invited to be a part of the game to gain the love of the audience by exhibiting their true selves. However, there are some celebrities who try hard to make a place in the show but eventually fail. Pakhi Sharma, popularly known as Bobby Darling, is one of them.

Bobby Darling recently spoke with ETimes TV and told, “Nahin hua mera Bigg Boss 16 ke liye." She confirmed that she tried her best yet couldn’t succeed.

Bobby also said that she reached out to the Bigg Boss team including the executives but it’s not clear to her as to why she is not being taken. She feels she does not know enough people who can assist her to enter the reality show. The actress has been a huge fan of Bigg Boss and has watched almost every episode of it.

Meanwhile, the promos of the show have been circulating on social media platforms. The curiosity of the viewers has reached its peak.

As per the reports, actors like Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen on the show. Miss India Manya Singh and Soundarya Sharma and Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori will also appear in BB16. The show will premiere on October 1 at 9.30 p.m and will air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday.

Gautam Gulati, Nora Fatehi, Shehnaz Gill, and Asim Riaz are among a few contestants from past years who have achieved huge popularity after the show ended. Last year, Tejasswi Prakash bagged the Bigg Boss season 15 title and the prize money on offer.

