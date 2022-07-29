Bobby Deol Drops Heartwarming Pics With His Mother and It Speaks of The Bond They Share

Bobby Deol has been making major strides in the OTT ecosystem with Prakash Jha’s directorial Aashram. The ‘Ajnabee’ actor who was away from the limelight for quite some time made his explosive comeback with films like Race 3, Housefull 4, Class of ’83 and Love Hostel. With his return to the silver screens, Bobby Deol is also quite active on social media treating his fans with glimpses of his behind-the-camera life.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his mother Prakash Kaur (who was Actor Dharmendra’s first wife). While in one of the snaps, an elated Prakash rests her head on Bobby’s shoulders who is sporting a crisp white pathani kurta and red turban. In the next picture, she gazes at Bobby with doting eyes. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Love u maa" and dropped red heart emojis.

Several celebrities including Suresh Raina, Chunky Panday, Vikrant Massey, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff among others were quick to drop red heart emojis under the wholesome pictures.

The adorable picture of the mother-son duo has left fans gushing over them. While one of the social media users commented, “You both are looking so cute. I got emotional seeing this", another person wrote, “God Bless your dear mother". “Maa Da Pyar", a third comment read.

Earlier this year, during a candid interaction with DNA, Bobby Deol revealed that her mother Prakash Kaur and wife Tania Deol are his biggest inspiration in life. “I think my mother is the first person in my life, who I think every child looks up to. She is the one who makes you understand life and she is the one who gives you unconditional love and my wife. I am not saying to make them happy, I am being honest about it. I am honest about the two women who make a lot of difference to me in my life," he had said.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Penthouse, Apne 2. Besides this, he will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal.

