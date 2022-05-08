Bobby Deol On Imtiaz Ali Not Casting Him in Jab We Met: 'He Was a Good Friend, It Happens with Every Actor

Actor Bobby Deol recently opened up on the topic of not featuring in Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab We Met. He mentioned that people tend to make decisions not out of choice but out of helplessness and that it happens to every actor as well.

While talking to BBC Hindi, Bobby Deol said, “Ab yeh baat maine bohut saal pehle interview mein bol di thi (I had said this many years ago in an interview). It happens with every actor. I don’t want to repeat it because Imtiaz Ali was once a very good friend of mine and I want to respect my friendship." The actor continued, “Sabki majbooriyaan hoti hai aur humlog decision lete hai. Aur unki decision shayad doston ke beech mein bhi ek dost ki decision dusre dost ko buri lage. Yeh hota rehta hai (Everybody has their helplessness and they take decisions. Maybe one friend’s decision makes the other friend feel bad. It keeps on happening)."

In an interview with HuffPost back in 2017, Deol had said, “I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry. We were also to do Highway together but he again did his own thing. But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film."

Jab We Met was released in 2007 with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Tarun Arora, Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra and Saumya Tandon also appeared in prominent roles in the romantic comedy. The movie was backed by Dhilin Mehta while Imtiaz Ali wrote and directed the project.

On the work front, Bobby Deol has a busy calendar with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles and is scheduled to release in August next year. Deol also appeared in Class of ‘83, for which he was awarded Best OTT Actor by Lions Gold Awards. He additionally acted in Aashram in 2020 and was recently featured in Love Hostel.

