Bobby Deol Sends Shivers Down the Spine; Vikrant Massey-Sanya Malhotra Set Couple Goals in Love Hostel's First Poster

Shaker Raman returns with Love Hostel, five years after his previous release, Gurgaon. Another thriller set in North India, the film stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Vikrant Massey and will premiere on ZEE5 on February 25th. The makers of Love Hostel have launched the first look poster for the ZEE5 thriller, and it’s a perfect dichotomy, with Deol sending shivers down your spine while Sanya and Vikrant setting couple goals, blissfully unaware of the threat looming over them.

While discussing the casting of the highly anticipated film’s stellar cast, Shanker says, “Sanya and Vikrant was an easy choice. Their body of work speaks volumes. More importantly, they loved the script. It is always a pleasure to work with actors who love the written word. They were so easy to be with. Open, participative, and passionate about raising the bar."

The director goes on to say that Bobby Deol was a pleasant surprise in the film’s casting, “It was Gaurav Verma from Red Chillies who suggested that we could narrate the script to Bobby," Shanker recalls. “I feel that was one of the best things to have happened. Bobby gave us great feedback, but he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do it. We went back and wrote another draft, and it was only then that he said yes."

The suggestions made a significant contribution to the film’s emotional quotient. “He prepared for the role by absolutely surrendering to the process. For a director, that is gold. Bobby brought credibility to the role with total commitment."

Love Hostel, a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma. The film is set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India and is a story of hope and survival in a world where power, money, and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

