Home » News » Movies » Bobby Deol Sends Shivers Down the Spine; Vikrant Massey-Sanya Malhotra Set Couple Goals in Love Hostel's First Poster

Bobby Deol Sends Shivers Down the Spine; Vikrant Massey-Sanya Malhotra Set Couple Goals in Love Hostel's First Poster

First poster out of ‘Love Hostel’
First poster out of ‘Love Hostel’

Love Hoste follows the volatile adventure of a feisty young couple pursued by a vicious mercenary, as the star-crossed lovers take on the world in quest of their fairy-tale ending.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 09, 2022, 18:01 IST

Shaker Raman returns with Love Hostel, five years after his previous release, Gurgaon. Another thriller set in North India, the film stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Vikrant Massey and will premiere on ZEE5 on February 25th. The makers of Love Hostel have launched the first look poster for the ZEE5 thriller, and it’s a perfect dichotomy, with Deol sending shivers down your spine while Sanya and Vikrant setting couple goals, blissfully unaware of the threat looming over them.

Advertisement

While discussing the casting of the highly anticipated film’s stellar cast, Shanker says, “Sanya and Vikrant was an easy choice. Their body of work speaks volumes. More importantly, they loved the script. It is always a pleasure to work with actors who love the written word. They were so easy to be with. Open, participative, and passionate about raising the bar."

The director goes on to say that Bobby Deol was a pleasant surprise in the film’s casting, “It was Gaurav Verma from Red Chillies who suggested that we could narrate the script to Bobby," Shanker recalls. “I feel that was one of the best things to have happened. Bobby gave us great feedback, but he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do it. We went back and wrote another draft, and it was only then that he said yes."

RELATED NEWS

The suggestions made a significant contribution to the film’s emotional quotient. “He prepared for the role by absolutely surrendering to the process. For a director, that is gold. Bobby brought credibility to the role with total commitment."

Love Hostel, a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma. The film is set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India and is a story of hope and survival in a world where power, money, and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 09, 2022, 18:01 IST