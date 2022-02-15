Bobby Deol Shares Update On Aashram 3, Says 'Should Come In The Middle Of This Year'

The first and second seasons of Bobby Deol starrer Aashram were a major hit. The show gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics. While fans are now eagerly waiting for season three of the show, Bobby Deol has raised excitement for all.

In a recent interview with India.com, Bobby Deol talked about season three of Aashram and revealed that it might be released in the middle of this year. The actor also revealed that the shooting of the show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Aashram season one had chapters 1 and 2. So, the one which is coming out now is season 2. The shooting got delayed because of the coronavirus. I don’t know exactly what date and when but I think it should come around the middle of the year," Bobby Deol said.

Bobby Deol, who played the role of Baba Nirala in Aashram also talked about how he was totally surprised by the success of the show. “Honestly, I never thought Aashram would become that huge success because I was playing such a negative role for the first time. I didn’t realise that a negative character like that would get such a positive response. You don’t know how much people love me. How much they love the baba. You don’t understand. The way I’ve met people and the way people react to me, it’s just incredible," he added.

Aashram 1 and 2 were released in August 2020. The show revolves around a preacher, Baba Nirala and how he cons his followers unless a police officer begins an investigation against him.

The show also landed in controversy over its title. In October last year, Bajrang Dal leaders vandalised the sets in Bhopal alleging that the title of the show defames the image of Hinduism and its Ashram system. Even ink was thrown on the show’s director Prakash Jha. “Title ‘Ashram’ indicates that it would be a religious drama, but the content is filled with vulgarity, that is why we have asked director Jha to change the name of his web series and he has agreed," the Bajrang Dal leader said as reported by Zee News.

