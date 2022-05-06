Bobby Deol Wins The Internet After Video Of Him Hugging, Posing With Street Kids Goes Viral; Watch

A video of Bobby Deol hugging and happily posing with kids in the street is winning hearts online! On Thursday night, Bobby and his cousin, actor Abhay Deol headed out for dinner together. They were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai when Bobby was surrounded by children. Bobby was seen hugging the children and even sported a big smile when he posed with them for pictures. Abhay also joined in for the happy pictures.

The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and soon, fans took to the comments section to praise Bobby. Several social media users called him humble. “The Deols are always so humble," a fan wrote. “That’s so sweet of him. First time seeing his excellent behaviour with normal people," added another. “That’s what we call gentlemen," a third fan wrote.

“Very humble of him. new respect for him after this.good job bobby!" another comment read. “Oh, God, this won the heart. The way Abhay put his hand on the girl’s head out of love, respect, and care. Bro what are you both made of," a fifth fan said.

Bobby had made his acting debut in the 1990s. He delivered memorable performances in movies such as Soldier, Badal and Bichhoo. However, he moved away from the spotlight briefly. However, his role in Race 3, starring Salman Khan in the lead, propelled his comeback.

Speaking about his comeback with the Times of India, Bobby said, “Salman gave me an opportunity in Race 3 and that was the beginning of a lot of things for me and my career. A lot of people saw me after a long time. The younger generation hadn’t seen me, and when Salman bhai ki film lagi ho toh (when there is a Salman Khan film) everybody goes to see it. Because of Race 3, I landed a role in Housefull 3 and that’s how the younger generation started noticing me."

