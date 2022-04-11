Bobby Deol’s Comeback: Actor Credits Salman Khan For His Success

Bobby Deol, who has made a comeback with OTT releases like Class of 83 and Aashram, credits his friend and Bollywood actor Salman Khan for the success.

In an interview with ETimes, Bobby Deol said that his career came back on track because of Salman Khan. He also candidly spoke about his past choices. When asked if he would call Salman Khan, who has always supported him, as his best friend, the actor replied, “Salman is a wonderful person, a person with a very big heart. I am lucky that I am one of the few people for whom he has so much love. Salman gave me a chance in Race 3 and that was the beginning of many things for me and my career. Because of Race 3, I got a role in Housefull 3 and that’s how today’s generation started noticing me".

The Humraaz actor is currently in news for his latest film Love Hostel. The Zee5 release shows him in an antagonist role.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol has been getting a lot of appreciation for his acting in Love Hostel. Along with the fans, many celebrities were all praise for the actor.

On being asked how he feels about it, Bobby said, “The kind of response I am getting, I thought I was dreaming. Really liked it as it was a big challenge to play these characters. Was completely out of my comfort zone. Such characters come to you once in life, that is, such opportunities are not available again and again. I didn’t want to let go of that opportunity. That’s why I worked hard too."

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat. Before that, he had also worked as a child artist in the film Dharamveer. Following Barsaat, Bobby Deol had a dream run at the box office with Soldier, Badal, Humraaz and Ajnabee, but there was a time when the actor hit rock bottom in his career.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.