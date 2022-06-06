'Bold And Without Any Fear': Prajakta Mali’s Hot Avatar From Raan Baazaar

Marathi web series Raan Baazaar has been dominating social media for its bold content. Actor Prajakta Mali, the female lead in the series, has also come under fire from trolls. But she has also impressed critics with her acting.

Recently Planet Marathi OTT shared a video of all the bold scenes of Prajakta in Raan Baazaar on Instagram. Captioning this video, they wrote, “A bold and without any fear. Have you seen Prajakta_official Ranbazar on Planet Marathi OTT!"

Many commented on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Excellent work Prajakta Mali. You are a great artist. Wishing you massive success." Another one wrote, “Ratna is outstanding". Others also appreciated her acting. The video received 54,843 likes and 2.6 million views.

This series was very challenging for Prajakta. She had to gain weight to fit the character of the show.

Prajakta Mali is quite active on social media. She uploads various photos and videos for her fans to stay connected with them. A few days ago, she posted some pictures from her look in the web series Raan Baazaar. The post was loved by her fans. One of them commented, “Awesome acting", and another one wrote, “I loved your acting. Superb ma’am." Others also followed the trend. The photos got 67,118 likes on Instagram.

Raan Baazaar is a Marathi language Political crime thriller web series written and directed by Abhijit Panse. It is produced by Ravana Future Productions. The series launches weekly episodes.

Prajakta Mali started her career with Star Pravah’s Television show Suvasini in 2011. Later, she appeared in Zee Marathi’s Julun Yeti Reshimgathi in 2013.

Currently, she is hosting Sony Marathi’s comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. She also acted in various films like Kho Kho, Hampi, Party, Pandu, Chandramuki and many more.

