Bollywood Actor Shares Childhood Photo With Father. Can You Identify her?

Childhood throwback pictures have always been a popular trend on social media and have always attracted the attention of people. This trend is followed by both common men and celebrities alike and when celebrities post their childhood pictures, it is not surprising that it grabs a lot of eyeballs, considering the perpetual interest in their personal lives. Fans just love to see how their favourite actors looked when they were younger. Joining the trend, another actress known for her beauty has shared a childhood photo along with her father.

It is incredibly hard to guess the name of the actor from the picture as she has changed a lot since then but we are allowing you to use your brains over it and see whether you can guess the name.

Advertisement

If you have been gazing for minutes at your screen and still not able to identify the actress, let us do it for you. It is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez, known for movies like Murder 2, Race 2 and Kick. In the photo, she is seen standing beside her father. She captioned the photo, ‘Dad still my favourite song you used to sing for me.’

Her fans are also showering a lot of love on this cute childhood picture. Big Boss fame Himanshi Khurana commented on Jacqueline’s post, saying, “Happy birthday." A fan said, “You are gorgeous," while another said, “Your best post." The picture has received 272,986 likes since it was posted less than 24 hours ago.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently appeared with Bachchan Pandey in a cameo opposite Akshay Kumar and Attack starring alongside John Abraham. She will soon be seen in Circus and Kick 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.