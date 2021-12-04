Bollywood Actors Who Were Found Dead In Their Homes In Mumbai

The bizarre deaths of some of the Bollywood actors have left a lasting impression on fans. In the last two years, amid the Covid-19 lockdowns, several Bollywood actors have left for the heavenly abode. A few among them were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Mirzapur fame actor >Brahma Mishra was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on December 2. The untimely death of the 36-year-old actor has shaken everyone. Brahma’s body was found in a suspicious state at his residence at Yari Road in Versova area. The sudden death of Brahma has sparked speculations though heart attack is said to be the cause of death of the actor.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has been found dead under mysterious conditions. Here are many other actors who died under suspicious circumstances.

>Om Puri

Veteran actor Om Puri was found dead on January 6, 2017. Heart attack was presumed to be the cause of death. However, the post-mortem report claimed that the actor died due to head injury. Om Puri was alone at his residence at the time of his death.

>Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was the first Bollywood star to appear on the cover of Time magazine in 1976. Parveen’s death is still an unsolved mystery, as her body was found at her home on January 22, 2005. Media reports of the time claimed that Parveen’s body had been lying in the residence for three days. The actress had allegedly died by suicide and she was also reportedly suffering from schizophrenia.

>Kritika Choudhary

Actress Kritika Chaudhary, who appeared in several TV series, suspiciously died on June 2017. Kritika’s body was found in a building near Char Bangla in Andheri, Mumbai. Nearby residents in the area had informed the police about the stench coming from the flat. Police investigation later revealed that she was murdered for just Rs 6,000.

>Sameer Sharma

TV actor Sameer Sharma died by suicide, in August 2020, at his residence in Mumbai. Sameer had died two days before the body was found. Society guards had found him dead in the flat.

>Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020. The 34-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide at his home in Bandra.

