Bollywood Couple Genelia D'souza, Ritesh Deshmukh to Appear on Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

The popular Marathi television show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has been entertaining the audience for the last several years. And now reports suggest that Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza will soon make an appearance on the show.

Since the announcement, the Marathi masses are excited and curious to know how Thukaratwadi members of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya will welcome the Bollywood couple.

The comedy style of the actors has created a huge fan base. The team of Nilesh Sable, Bhau Kadam, Bharat Ganeshpure Shreya Bugde, Sagar Karande, and Kushal Badrike present different comedy skits in the show. The show features actors from various dramas, series, and movies wherein Nilesh Sable invites various popular personalities from the Marathi entertainment industry to share their work. The celebrities also take part in comedic situations with Nilesh’s unconventional family in Thukaratwadi.

Meanwhile, talking about Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, the couple is known as one of the cutest in the Bollywood film industry.

The couple with their funny and engaging videos keeps entertaining their fans due to which they have also become hugely popular on social media. The couple has been together for 18 years. They also have two children — the first baby is Riaan and the second is boy Rahyl.

The couple fell in love on the sets of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam and after a 9-year relationship tied the wedding knot on February 3, 2012. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding along with a traditional Christian church wedding in Mumbai. It has been 9 years since their marriage.

The couple has also done several movies together including Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), Masti (2004), Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012), and lastly, Lal Bhaari (2014).

