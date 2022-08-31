Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal; Kareena, Priyanka Send Wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi LIVE Updates: ‘Ganpati Bappa Moreya’ chants Bollywood as several stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The 11-day auspicious festival begins on August 31 this year and stars such as Shilpa Shetty, second-time parents-to-be Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, singer Rahul Vaidya and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, among many other stars have already welcomed the lord home with beautiful Ganesh idols. Read More
Priyanka Chopra also joined Bollywood stars to wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress shared a picture of a massive Ganesh idol on her Instagram Stories and wished fans.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in Pataudi with her family, shared artwork of lord Ganesh on her Instagram Stories along with her festive wishes. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!" she wrote.
Kartik Aaryan was one of the first Bollywood stars to visit the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The actor, who was joined by his family, took blessings from the idol residing in the South Mumbai location and also greeted fans. Sharing pictures from the visit, the actor wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja ❤️ Thank you bappa for making this a
Life changing year ❤️ Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe."
While some are performing pujas at home, others such as Kartik Aaryan are making their way to Ganesh pandals in the city. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was heading to the Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai, with his family and seeking blessings from the mighty lord residing there. The actor not only posed for pictures with the idol but was also mobbed.
Down South, the traditional festival got a filmy twist. In Karnataka, idol-makers and fans found an ingenious way to keep Puneeth Kumar’s memory alive on Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home well-designed busts of the late actor, Bangalore Mirror reported. Several residents of Bangalore purchased Ganesh idols along with a bust of the Appu (2002) actor.
If Karnataka was remembering Puneeth through the festival, several Pushpa fans were treated to Ganesh idols that were inspired by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Pictures of a Ganesh idol dressed and styled like Pushpa Raj from the blockbuster Telugu film have gone viral online.
While the unique idols have everyone’s attention, celebrities from across the country are also wishing fans with heartwarming messages on the occasion. From Ajay Devgn, who shared a video collage of him seeking blessings from Ganpati, to Soha Ali Khan, who dropped a video showing her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya offering prayers at the pandal situated in their building in Mumbai, stars are finding special ways to send love to their fans.
Stay tuned to News18 Showsha for all the live updates on Bollywood celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.
Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here