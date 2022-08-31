Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan Mobbed At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal; Kareena, Priyanka Send Wishes

While some are performing pujas at home, others such as Kartik Aaryan are making their way to Ganesh pandals in the city. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was heading to the Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai, with his family and seeking blessings from the mighty lord residing there. The actor not only posed for pictures with the idol but was also mobbed.

Down South, the traditional festival got a filmy twist. In Karnataka, idol-makers and fans found an ingenious way to keep Puneeth Kumar’s memory alive on Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home well-designed busts of the late actor, Bangalore Mirror reported. Several residents of Bangalore purchased Ganesh idols along with a bust of the Appu (2002) actor.

If Karnataka was remembering Puneeth through the festival, several Pushpa fans were treated to Ganesh idols that were inspired by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Pictures of a Ganesh idol dressed and styled like Pushpa Raj from the blockbuster Telugu film have gone viral online.

While the unique idols have everyone’s attention, celebrities from across the country are also wishing fans with heartwarming messages on the occasion. From Ajay Devgn, who shared a video collage of him seeking blessings from Ganpati, to Soha Ali Khan, who dropped a video showing her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya offering prayers at the pandal situated in their building in Mumbai, stars are finding special ways to send love to their fans.

