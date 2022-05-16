Bollywood Paparazzo Viral Bhayani Claims Urfi Javed Makes "More Than Any Bollywood Actor"

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion statements and daring ensembles. Paparazzi snap photos of Javed in her eye-catching outfits almost everywhere she goes. Whether it’s strutting through the airport or being spotted around the city, the cameras seem to follow her everywhere.

However, Urfi always seems to be subjected to hateful comments on social media and is frequently trolled for her unique fashion sense and her striking outfits. She largely seems to be unaffected by all the backlash and hate comments she receives as she dusts off the negativity and claps back at anyone who tries to bring her down. One of the most popular photographers in Bollywood, Viral Bhayani, talked about her during an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Viral Bhayani revealed that her photos make more money than any actor in Bollywood. Bhayani said, “Urfi Javed makes more money than any Bollywood actor right now. Even my sister questions us why we cover her so much. But she is working." The paparazzo also revealed that he also edits Urfi Javed’s photos for her to post on social media.

Urfi Javed recently got slammed for apparently forgetting to wear her underwear in an Ariel-inspired outfit that she had made. The outfit included a sea-shell bikini top paired with a sheer pink fabric that was wrapped around her legs. But the star was trolled and picked on for wearing such thin material as bottoms. As reported by Zoom, Javed furiously clapped back at her haters and stated she was wearing skin coloured undergarments. Urfi Javed took to her Instagram story and remarked, “Everyone stop acting dumb! Of course I’m wearing a skin coloured undergarment! People like u guys c’mon! Use your basic common sense and eyes."

