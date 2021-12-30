Bollywood Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away in London

Famous Bollywood producer Vijay Galani passed away, on December 29, in London. Producer Galani was suffering from blood cancer, which was diagnosed a few months ago. Vijay Galani is known as the producer of a few big budget films in Bollywood including Salman Khan’s 2010 film Veer.

Vijay Galani was undergoing cancer treatment in London for the last few months. He was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated where he passed away.

Meanwhile many film celebrities are expressing their grief and pain at the veteran producer’s demise. A lot of his friends and colleagues from the film fraternity have started reaching his house to pay tributes.

According to one of Galani’s close friends, he was shifted to London for his treatment of blood cancer. Vijay Galani was flown to London three months ago for bone marrow transplant, a few reports suggest.

Vijay Galani has produced films starring big stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Bobby Deol. He had produced Salman Khan’s Suryavanshi in 1992 and Achanak starring Govinda in 1988. Suryavanshi was Galani’s first film as a producer.

In 2001, Galani produced a blockbuster film Ajnabee starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu. Vijay Galani’s last film as a producer was The Power starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in the lead, which was released on ZEE5 in January this year.

