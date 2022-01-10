Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh, Wife Koel Roy Test Covid-19 Positive

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has joined an ever-growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19. Arijit’s wife Koel Roy has also contracted the virus, the singer informed about this via a Facebook post. He further added that he and his wife were perfectly fine and concluded the post, saying that they have quarantined themselves.

Apart from Arijit Singh, several other prominent actors from Bollywood including actor Nafisa Ali, director Madhur Bhandarkar and TVF Tripling fame Maanvi Gagroo have also been infected.

Nafisa, who is being treated in a Goa hospital, wrote that she has got her lucky number 7 bed. The veteran actor further said that she was having a high fever and throat congestion. Although the actor added that she was feeling well under the supervision of a medical team in Goa. The actor ended the post, hoping the doctors would allow her to go home and do self-isolation.

Maanvi Gagroo posted an Instagram story of a series with the hashtag quarantine watch.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/maanvigagroo/2747509337898663070/

Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared an update about his health on Instagram. Madhur said that he has tested positive for Covid, adding he is experiencing mild symptoms despite being fully vaccinated. He further said that he has isolated himself and advised the people who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

The director concluded his post advising everyone to be safe and follow covid protocols.

