Bollywood Wives Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Others Pose Together At Sunita Kapoor's Karva Chauth

Wives across the country celebrated the auspicious festival of Karva Chauth on Thursday and Bollywood wives were no different! Social media is flooded with pictures of B-town actresses celebrating Karva Chauth. Among others, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also hosted a Karwa Chauth pooja at her residence and needless to say, it was a star-studded gathering.

Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from the gathering. The first photo was a group picture that featured several Bollywood wives including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Pandey, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor among others. Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal was spotted. In the second picture, Sunita was seen posing with Shilpa Shetty. In the third click, she was joined by Bhavana, Neelam and Maheep.

In the caption, Sunita Kapoor penned down a heartwarming note and wrote, “I’ve always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn’t just a day of fasting for your husband’s long life, it’s also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!"

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared, Anil Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Farah Khan also wrote, “Lov coming to ur home on this day.. so joyous".

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several other celebrities also shared their Karva Chauth pictures on social media. In the pictures that Katrina Kaif dropped, she was seen posing with the love of her life, Vicky Kaushal and his parents. Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy also shared love-filled clicks with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Neetu Kapoor and sent wishes to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt with a special social media post.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here