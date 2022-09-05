Boman Irani: A Look At His Inspiring Journey

Boman Irani needs no special introduction to the world of cinema. Starting his acting career at the age of 35, the veteran actor always stood out with his choices of roles and offbeat films. The actor is known for his work in films, including, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Shirin Farhad ki toh Nikal Padi, and Happy New Year among others. On the personal front, whether it’s about dealing with dyslexia at a tender age, or establishing himself as a terrific photographer and then, actor, Boman Irani’s journey is quite inspiring. If you are eager to know more about him as a person, you have come to the right place. We have listed some lesser-known facts from his life.

1) Born in a Parsi family, Boman Irani grew up in Mumbai. He finished schooling at St. Mary’s School, Mumbai. However, not many know that he had dyslexia, a learning disorder, that he eventually overcame later with time.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

2) Much before entering the world of acting, he completed a two-year waiter course at Mithibai College in Mumbai. He also worked at the Taj Mahal Palace for about 2 years.

3) After the death of Boman Irani’s father, his mother would run a bakery shop. The actor worked at his bakery shop for 12 years.

4) Before trying his luck in films, Boman Irani acted in several plays and theatre groups.

5)He has also worked as a photographer. He used to cover local events and sell pictures to media firms for money. He worked for various renowned brands as a professional photographer.

Advertisement

6) Although he made his acting debut with the film Everybody Says I’m Fine, he got really popular after the movie Munna Bhai MBBS. His character – Dr JC Asthana – in the film, was appreciated by the audience.

7) Interestingly, Boman Irani, who got a big beak in Bollywood with Munna Bhai MBBS, had signed the film even before it was scripted.

Boman Irani will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neene Gupta and Sarika.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here