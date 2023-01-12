Boman Irani Gets Nostalgic About Uunchai, Would Like to Go Back to Nepal to Shoot More

Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ turned out to be a heartwarming tale loved by the auidences. The adventure-drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra talks about life, love and relationships with the help of a simple trek taken by four friends. After having a successful theatrical run, the film recently released on ZEE5.

Boman recently shared that he would love to go and shoot more scenes and meet this wonderful gang of friends again. He shared, “I would like to go back to Nepal to shoot some more scenes and montages just for fun. The shooting experience was so easy that I would just like to go back with the wonderful bunch of co-actors, people, and crew to just spend time together and enjoy the moments spend together."

When asked about the film’s theatrical run and if he’s satisfied with the response, Boman shared, “Uunchai did very well in the theatre. The film’s banner Rajshri has been in the business for 75 years and it’s a slow burn that you really get to witness in theatre. It’s like catching as much fish as you can in one go. They were confident that the film would make such a huge impact by just word-of-mouth. Over the years, they have had limited release and it’s always been their strategy."

Advertisement

He further added, “Post pandemic, people were hesitant to go to the theaters and watch a film and OTT has created an impact on their viewing choices and it’s not a bad habit. OTT has created some wonderful content ever since the pandemic hit. Now, it’s time to make a difference whether it’s through the narrative, approach, idiom but it also depends on the actors who are selecting films."

On a closing note he shared, “It’s important for writers to come up with stories that are not explored. I really feel that the newer generation of writers should be brought to fame and that’s the only way we will have a voice in cinema. Only this way the directors can direct, and the actors will act."

Read all the Latest Movies News here