Boman Irani Set To Make His OTT Debut With Upcoming Project ‘Masoom’; Take A Look At Poster

Disney Plus Hotstar took to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday and announced their upcoming project titled ‘Masoom’ featuring Boman Irani and Samara Tijori. The web show marks the Munna Bhai MBBS actor’s debut on OTT. The makers also announced that the teaser of the show will be released on Wednesday, June 8.

In the announcement post of the upcoming show, we see Boman and Samar seated near a lake, as they indulge in a conversation. We see Boman dressed in a white Kurta and yellow turban, while Samra seems to be sporting a salwar suit as they cherish the majestic lakeside view.

“Jo masoom dikhte hain woh kabhi kabhi hote nahi. #HotstarSpecials #Masoom. Trailer out tomorrow. Coming soon," read the announcement by the OTT platform.

Advertisement

Soon after the poster was unveiled, scores of Boney’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

See the post here:

Speaking on his work front, Boman was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer aviation drama Runway 34. The film is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

Recently, Boman wrapped the shot of Big B, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher starrer film Uunchai. The movie marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Billed as a story of four friends, the film went into production last October in Nepal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.