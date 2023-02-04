A powerful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an official said. However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in the Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur’s capital. The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday.

It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, he said. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone recently got injured while shooting for her upcoming project. A couple of days ago, she shared a video from the set of her current project which showed her getting medical treatment for her bleeding toe. The actress can be seen sitting in costume with a bleeding toe as her team helps her heal the wound. When a team member tried to dress her wound, she cried out in fear.

Advertisement

While sharing the clip, the actress added the hashtags #onsets #bts and #quotationgang and coupled them with a crying and bandaged face emoji.

Watch:

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the film Oh My Ghost which released in Kearala and Karnataka. It is a horror comedy where the actress portrays the role of Mayasena, a strong queen who is now a ghost. Besides this, Sunny Leone is currently also co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here