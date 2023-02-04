A division bench of the Bombay High Court, on Thursday, asked the Mumbai Police to submit a report about the progress of the investigation in the actress Tunisha Sharma suicide case while denying bail to the accused Sheezan Khan. The High Court bench wanted to verify whether the investigation is proceeding in the right direction to find evidence of abetment to suicide against Sheezan Khan.

Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, denied bail to actor Sheezan Khan asking him to pursue the bail matter before the single judge bench. Sheezan’s bail application was pending before a single judge bench of the HC.

The two-judge bench was hearing the petition of Sheezan pleading quashing of FIR in the abetment to suicide case. The High Court has now asked the police to submit the investigation progress report with evidence to establish the abetment to suicide angle as per Section 306 of Indian Penal Code.

The division bench has adjourned the hearing on Zeeshan’s petition to February 17. The accused actor will continue to remain in police custody. The bail plea of Zeeshan will come up for hearing before the single judge bench of the HC on February 15.

During the hearing, chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai presented the case diary to the court, outlining the progress of the investigation, as well as the statements recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in a sealed cover. Pai said that the police had recovered CCTV evidence that indicated Sharma was okay prior to Khan entering the room, but she appeared highly distressed after he left. The bench was assured that the investigation was proceeding properly.

Pai stated that things will become clearer once the forensic report is received by police, which will take at least three weeks.

Actress Tunisha Sharma, who played the role of Maryam in the serial Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul, died by suicide on the sets of the serial in December last year. After this, the mother of the actress filed a police complaint against the lead actor of the serial and Tunisha’s boyfriend Sheezan Khan. After that the police detained him.

Sheezan filed two separate petitions in the High Court after the Vasai Sessions Court denied his bail application last month.

