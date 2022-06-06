Bon Jovi Founding Member Alec John Such Passes Away at 70; Jon Bon Jovi Pays Tribute

Alec John Such, who was a bassist and a founding member of the hit international band Bon Jovi, has passed away. He was 70. The news of his death was announced on Sunday by Jon Bon Jovi. The singer-guitarist took to Twitter and shared the heartbreaking news along with a tribute.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other through him — He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform," Jon said in his tribute, referring to drummer Tico Torres and guitarist and songwriter Richie Sambora.

“Alec was always wild and full of life. Today, those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly," he added. He shared his statement along with the caption, “Alec, you will be missed."

Advertisement

The official Bon Jovi handle also tweeted the message. He also shared a video montage, featuring pictures of Alec. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Several fans mourned his death. “Just heartbroken 💔 My condolences to his family and friend’s. This band is a HUGE part of my life, as was Alec. Heaven has another Angel. RIP Alec," a fan tweeted. “Forever a member of Bon Jovi. Condolences to Alc’s family, friends and fans," added another.

Advertisement

As reported by Associated Press, New York-born Alec was a veteran figure in the thriving New Jersey music scene that helped grow Bon Jovi. He played with Bon Jovi through the group’s heyday in the ’80 before he departed from the band in 1994. He was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. Alec rejoined the band later for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.