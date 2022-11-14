Boney Kapoor And Sridevi's Love Story Had Its Fair Share of Ups and Downs

From the innocent girl in Sadma to the fierce woman in Mom, Sridevi ruled the hearts of her fans with her flawless performances. She was one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, making waves with her work in the industry. Sridevi’s personal life was an intriguing one as well. While the diva might have had many suitors, Sridevi fell in love and married producer Boney Kapoor. Their love story was full of ups and downs.

From being friends with Boney’s first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor to falling in love with him, Sridevi’s love story was nothing short of a Bollywood movie itself.

Boney fell in love with Sridevi the first time he saw her in a Tamil film in the late 1970s. At the India Today Woman Summit 2013, he discussed his love story with the actress. Starting with the first time he had seen Sridevi, Boney had said, “The first time I saw her was on screen, this was probably in the late 70s… when I saw one of her Tamil films. I told myself this is someone I want to have in my film."

According to sources, Boney’s ex-wife never felt insecure about Sridevi, as the actress used to refer to the producer as her brother.

Boney did everything he could, to impress Sridevi and make her feel at ease on the set, while they were working together. He arranged an exclusive van for the actress as well, at a time when vanity vans and personal assistants were unheard of. However, the love was from both ends — and not one-sided.

The duo’s affair and Sridevi’s pregnancy before marriage were not a secret in the industry. However, the actress was extremely private about her personal life and rarely discussed it in interviews. Currently, their children, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are also creating their own space in the film industry.

