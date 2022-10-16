Boney Kapoor Asks Reporter Not To Compare Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi, Says 'My Baby Has Just Started'

Boney Kapoor doesn’t want you to compare Janhvi Kapoor‘s journey with her mother, late Sridevi’s career. The producer expressed his thoughts on the years-long comparisons between the two actresses during the trailer launch of Mili, the first film he is producing featuring Janvhi in the lead.

The filmmaker shared his thoughts on the comparison when a reporter told him that he sees shades of Sridevi and the potential when he sees Janhvi. Boney began by saying, “Everybody has a different mechanism to understand a character and to perform accordingly. I wouldn’t say perform, (rather) become the part. That was one of the major USPs of Sri and perhaps Janvhi carries the same DNA. She also picks up the character or rather gets into the character and doesn’t play the part but becomes the part. Which is why you’ve seen the growth she’s done in the films so far."

When the reporter tried to get Janhvi to weigh in on the same, Boney intervened and said, “The audiences in North India saw Sri after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. So she had reached a particular level of understanding of what characters and how each beat has got to be. So she came here after doing 200 films in the South. My baby has just started her journey. So don’t put her in any kind of comparisons with any kind of the work of her mother."

Janhvi is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s older daughter. The actress ventured into Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak. She was subjected to massive comparisons with her late mother at the time. While the comparisons have reduced, it is not been done away with just yet.

Meanwhile, Mili marks Janvhi and Boney’s first film collaboration. A remake of the Malayalam film Helen, Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on November 4.

