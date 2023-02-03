After delivering path breaking performances in Mili and Good Luck Jerry, reports surfaced that Janhvi Kapoor is keen on doing a Tamil film and that the actress has already been offered to play the lead role alongside Arya in ‘Paiyaa 2’. Her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor has now addressed the same and clarified that she is not doing any Tamil movie as of now.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a denial messaged which read, “Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors." The report further claimed that, Janhvi Kapoor was just considered for the role and they are yet to approach her.

Meanwhile on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mili’. The survival thriller also starred Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role. The film received a good response from audience and critics alike. The actress will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was slated to hit the theatres this April, but might be pushed due to technical work.

Earlier on working with Nitesh, Janhvi shared with PTI, Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person. And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more."

Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film will mark her second outing with Raj after Roohi.

Janhvi is the daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi who was a well known South Indian actress too. Janhvi made her film debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Backed by Karam Johar, the film is a remake of the hit Marathi movie Sairat.

