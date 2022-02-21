Boney Kapoor Confident of Ajith-Starrer Valimai, Hints at Sequel

Producer Boney Kapoor has hinted that the sequel of Valimai, starring Ajith, might be in the works. This comes even before Valimai has premiered in theatres. The Ajith Kumar-starrer is scheduled to hit theatres next week.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, producer Boney Kapoor has called Ajith a “very humble actor" who is extremely disciplined and dedicated to his profession. “Valimai has got strong family content and solid action. It’s a film that will satisfy every Ajith fan, in fact, every film buff," he said in the interview. He also revealed that Valimai 2 might be in the making.

In another interview with the Times of India, Boney had also complimented H Vinoth, the director of the movie. He said that Vinoth was “a perfectionist" and would leave no stones unturned to achieve his vision.

Advertisement

He also shared that as a producer, he had immense faith in his lead actor Ajith and the greatness of the film.

There’s a lot of buzz about the movie among Ajith fans despite the restrictions on occupancy in theatres. The film has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. It has music by Yuvaan Shankar Raja and will be released on February 24, 2022.

Like several other South movies, Valimai will have a pan-India release. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. According to reports, this film will be the beginning of Ajith’s large-scale pan-India releases. It promises a thrilling potboiler of emotions, action, family drama and action.

It remains to be seen how well Valimai is received by the fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.