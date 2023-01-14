Boney Kapoor Explains Why Ajith Kumar Doesn't Promote His Films, Says 'There Is Something He Has Done Right'

South star Ajith Kumar enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Thunivu’. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the film has been received extremely well by fans and critics alike. Speaking about the same, Boney Kapoor recently shared that their team is happy with the response and this was ‘exactly what they had expected ahead of the film’s release’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor shared, “In fact, I was concerned about a few things here and there but then, watching it in cinema with the audience, didn’t feel like which means they have accepted the film in totality and thanks to Ajith’s swag, performance, dialogue delivery, timing and of course, other technicians and crew have also complimented the subject."

Boney has now worked with Ajith on three back-to-back films - ‘Nerkonda Parvai’, ‘Valimai’ and ‘Thunivu’. Talking about the same, the filmmaker added, “I’m getting all the love and affection in the reflected glory of Ajith and I’m happy to accept it. I’m glad that I got to work with him on 3 films. It has been a great journey."

When asked about Ajith’s stardom and his screen presence, the filmmaker shared that the credit goes to the actor’s ‘performance, persona and the kind of man he is’. “All these things combined together create the aura around him. It is not always about bragging about yourself," Kapoor told the entertainment portal.

Boney Kapoor also mentioned how Ajith does not take part in any of the promotional events but even then his movies are widely loved by all. Explaining why is it the case, the filmmaker said, “He doesn’t meet, talk or even come for mahurat…he doesn’t come for audio launches or promote his films. Promoting a film for an actor is something very important be it in Hollywood or in Bombay but he stays away and still his films get this kind of bumper opening which means there is something about him that he has done right."

In the same interview, Boney Kapoor was also asked if he and Ajith are planning to collaborate again. To this, the filmmaker said, “Depends, as destiny plays a big part."

