Boney Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Watch Ajith’s Valimai With Fans in Chennai

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai, one of the most anticipated films of the year, had a gala opening with worldwide theatrical release, on February 24. Fans of Ajith rushed to theatres in the wee hours as the first show opened at 4am in many cinema halls across Tamil Nadu. It has been two years since the last release of Ajith’s film and Valimai’s release was also postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The fans of Ajith were waiting eagerly for this action-drama.

The film is getting a rousing response and the action sequences in the first half of the movie are said to be the big crowd puller.

Actress Huma Qureshi, who plays the female lead opposite Ajith and Kartikeya Gummakonda, the antagonist in the film also watched the first show of the movie at 4am at a theatre in Chennai. Producer of the film Boney Kapoor also joined the film stars to catch the first glimpse of the film in the theatre.

A jubilant Huma Qureshi also shared a video on Twitter. The caption of the video read, “The power of #Valimai #FirstDayFirstShow absolute madness #humbled #overjoyed #gratitude."

Earlier, Ajith’s brother S Anil Kumar had also shared his excitement over watching the first-day first show of Valimai. He wrote on Twitter, “For all the times I would get annoyed by enthu cutlets asking me, however harmlessly, about #Valimai Update, I have to admit now: I’ve lived over half my life, surely, but am looking forward with similar enthu to a first-time life experience: #FDFS! GFTD, though: Get work done!"

Valimai, according to reports, is the first film to get an opening in more than 1000 screens in Tamil Nadu alone.

Valimai is Ajith Kumar’s first pan-Indian film. The dubbed versions in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi have also been released along with the original Tamil. H Vinoth’s directorial venture is expected to do a massive business at the box office this weekend.

