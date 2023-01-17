Boney Kapoor Remembers Late Wife Sridevi With Heartwarming Throwback Pic, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Boney Kapoor's Instagram timeline is full of unseen family photos featuring daughters- Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor and son- Arjun Kapoor. He also often shares precious moments he spent with his late wife-actress Sridevi. Today, the filmmaker dropped a gem from his memory trunk with Sridevi. The picture featured the in-love couple looking at each other gazingly. “It was just happiness, a lot of happiness," Boney Kapoor wrote while sharing the picture.

The picture appears to be taken at a food joint. While Boney was dressed in a blue full-sleeved jumper and jeans, Sridevi sported a printed Kurti. Boney and Sridevi’s fandom was hit with nostalgia as they saw the picture. The comment section was filled with love from fans.

Daughter Janhvi Kapoor was among the first ones to drop heart emoticons. Manish Malhotra also joined her. Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and many other friends from the film industry hit the like button.

Meanwhile, one of the fans recollected an incident and wrote, “We met you and Sridevi at Tana in 1997 in Los Angeles, Sridevi was so gracious and gorgeous to us young fans." Another fan wrote, “Old memories are always great memories”.

In November last year, Boney Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Sridevi and young Janhvi Kapoor. He uploaded the post just days ahead of Janhvi Kapoor's Mili release and penned an emotional note. “I felt like the king of the world when meri Janhvi mujhe 'mili'. When I first saw her, I knew without a doubt that she would make me proud. I am easily her biggest fan!" He ended the note with, “Every girl deserves to know that she matters".

The filmmaker has spoken fondly of Sridevi on various occasions since her death. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary in 2021, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are their daughters. Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai, where she attended a family function of actor Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She passed away just months before Janhvi’s Bollywood debut film, Dhadak.

